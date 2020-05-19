Don’t do sports with a mask! May be fatal

Professor, Ege University Faculty of Medicine, Department of Chest Diseases. Dr. Mehmet Nezai Taşbakan said, “N95 type masks prevent some breathing while breathing. There is accumulation of harmful gas that we call carbon dioxide in the blood after a long use. This harmful gas can cause fainting and sudden death.”

In the city of Wuhan, where a new type of coronavirus emerged, the lungs of the 26-year-old man rushed with a mask on his face exploded. It was stated that the man who was reported to have shortness of breath was operated. Doctors explained that the patient’s left lung narrowed 90 percent and moved his heart to the right side of his body. After this event, experts drew attention to the use of the wrong mask.

Professor, Ege University Faculty of Medicine, Department of Chest Diseases. Dr. Mehmet Sezai Taşbakan said that wearing a mask is dangerous for health because of the coronavirus epidemic, especially when doing sports and running outdoors. He expressed that many citizens wear masks that only healthcare workers use and that these masks are respirators that will restrict breathing.