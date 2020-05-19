Don’t do sports with a mask! May be fatal

In the city of Wuhan, where a new type of coronavirus emerged, the lungs of the 26-year-old man rushed with a mask on his face exploded. It was stated that the man who was reported to have shortness of breath was operated. Doctors explained that the patient’s left lung narrowed 90 percent and moved his heart to the right side of his body. After this event, experts drew attention to the use of the wrong mask.
Professor, Ege University Faculty of Medicine, Department of Chest Diseases. Dr. Mehmet Sezai Taşbakan said that wearing a mask is dangerous for health because of the coronavirus epidemic, especially when doing sports and running outdoors. He expressed that many citizens wear masks that only healthcare workers use and that these masks are respirators that will restrict breathing.
Professor Dr. Taşbakan said, “The masks that we recommend to the public are surgical masks. But people are not wearing the masks that our healthcare workers wear unknowingly when they interfere with the patient. These masks are not the masks that should be used in normal life. When we wear it for a long time, there is a accumulation of harmful gas in the blood, which we call carbon dioxide. The use of these masks, especially in people who play sports, is seriously life-threatening. ”
Emphasizing that people who will do sports in crowded areas in the open area should pay attention to the social distance rule. Dr. Taşbakan said, “In a crowded environment, sports can be done by maintaining a distance of 1.5 meters, wearing a surgical mask. We say that healthcare professionals should not use more advanced masks that they should use because they do not protect the person as much as it is thought.”
Su Karaman, who regularly sports in Alsancak Kordon, said, “I run regularly. It is very difficult to run with a mask. My face sweats a lot because the weather is hot. But experts say that the mask should not be removed. So I do not remove my mask while doing sports.”
