Coronavirus and sports LIVE, the alarm: ‘1 billion damage for Serie A’. Pozzo: ‘Yes to the playoffs’. Cts examines protocol | First page

The pandemic coronavirus it also influences the world of sport. Calciomercato.com follows the main updates of the day in real time.10:30 The leader of the League Matteo Salvini he spoke at ‘Un Giorno da Pecora’ on Radio1 Rai and talked about the possible resumption of the football championships in Italy: “The Minister of Sport Spadafora said four different things on four different occasions … I hope there is no prejudice, because football keeps the suburban pitches in our cities and if it doesn’t start again, they risk closing the children’s playgrounds too. The football system moves 4 billion euros and employs about 50 thousand people, who bring home 1000 euros a month if that’s okay. ”

9:00 Not all players run the same risk of coronavirus infection. According to a study from the University of Aarhus (Denmark), it reports The Corriere della Sera, are the center-forward to be at greater risk of contagion: this is the most exposed role, having a contact average of two minutes compared to the minute and a half of the general average.

8:50 Today the group workouts for clubs in Premier League.

8:45 The Lazio are collecting the scudetto signatures: on the platform Change.org, the Lazio Consumer Committee launched the appeal and the collection of signatures to ask Prime Minister Conte and Minister Spadafora to reopen the championship.8.30 am Andrea Sartori, global head of the sports division of KPMG, analyze a Tuttosport risks for football: “Bundesliga on the run? Certainly it is making excellent use of the stage on which it is currently alone. A bit like the British during the Christmas break, the Germans are now at the center of the world, the only championship of a certain level that offers games to fans. This gives enormous visibility to the championship, to the brands of the individual clubs and to their sponsors. Furthermore, they have a greater chance of ending the season having only 74 games to play compared to our 124. They will limit the damage very much related to the Covid pandemic. We had calculated that if they had not recovered they would have lost between 650 and 750 million, now they will be much less. The spread of the ball is born? It can also be said. More technically it can be assumed that the German clubs significantly increase their purchasing power, having more liquidity available in a market that will inevitably see the prices of soccer players. The Serie A, even in the event of a resumption of the championship, will suffer an average depreciation of 17% which could become 26% in case of non-recovery. Losses? In the event of a stop, we calculated them at 650 million euros. To this must be added the devaluation of the players and calculate the heat of the armature. We say that it is not folly to think that the sector, in the event of a failure to restart, can suffer at least one billion damages “.

8:15 The owner of theUdinese Giampaolo Pozzo granted a long interview to Republic: “I don’t want to start again in June because you have to use your common sense. It seems absurd to get stuck on this acceleration. I don’t say that you don’t have to start the championship again, but that you have to do it safely. The point is not the protocol itself , but the fact that we are almost at the end of May and that the forcing is useless. Let me compare it, but it is as if the days were to become 12 hours, which have 24. A calendar like the one hypothesized is not Applicable: there is only a risk of chain injuries. Different solutions have to be found. One could be the play-offs and the play-outs. In any case, UEFA had indicated August 2 as the deadline to be able to play the cups and you can also to reason with UEFA about this “.

8:00 Two key weeks for the restart of the championship. The FIGC has complied with the Decree and has suspended sporting events until June 14, but it is not yet a definitive date and hopes and works for a reopening on June 13. in the meantime today the CTS will examine the health protocol with the new corrections sent by Lega Serie A, Medical-sports Federation and FIGCFederal Council scheduled for tomorrow.