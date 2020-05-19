Coronavirus in Lombardy, the ‘zero infection’ will be in Ferragosto – Cronaca

Zero infection in mid-August

Milan, 19 May 2020 – With iregistered yesterday, rose toto thefrom the beginning of the emergency. To datethere are 4,482, two more than the 24-hour survey previously, those inthey are insteadthat is three less than 24 hours earlier. Regardingfrom what emerges from the data provided yesterday by the National Civil Protection updated to the day of 18 May, 42,403 people recovered from Lombardy with at least one hospital passage; instead, according to data validated by the Lombardy Region, the increase in people recovered from Covid-19 is 873 units in the last 24 hours. Finally, yesterdaythere were 24 that brought the total to 15,543.

A such a low number of deaths not seen since February 29, that is, from the beginning of the coronavirus emergency. This is certainly an encouraging figure, an evident sign that the death curve it goes down continuously, despite the oscillations. However to get to the zero contagion it will still take time and, according to the estimates of the Health Observatory in the Regions, the Lombardy will be the last to get there, the August 13. A prediction that, among other things, still “does not take into account what will happen with the reopenings foreseen by the last decree of the President of the Council of Ministers”, as explained by Professor Walter Ricciardi, coordinator of the Observatory.









reopenings

Meanwhile yesterday lin Lombardy it has moved again, with the reopening of a large part of commercial activities, from shops to hairdressers. In Milan the reboot it was quite consistent, with the exception of restaurants, however there were no assembly problems. Situation under control also on trains and means of local public transport. More prudence in the province of Bergamo, the area most affected by the epidemic, where the consequences of Covid they will be more difficult to dispose of, even on a psychological level.