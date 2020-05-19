Marotta’s offer to Brescia

In his first year in Serie A, Sandro Tonali has shown to have uncommon qualities and qualities: the 2000 class has inevitably attracted the interest of the big names and Inter, who has been following him for some time, is ready to take action. “Marotta and Ausilio work on the shot in perspective to give to Conte. What a year ago was Nicolò Stretcher, Inter would like Sandro Tonali to be in 2020 “, explains the Gazzetta dello Sport, which highlights how for the Brescia talent, the Nerazzurri market players could” replicate “the operation made a year ago with Cagliari. “And it is no coincidence that Marotta is thinking of setting up the deal in the same way, a loan with a redemption obligation for a valuation of 35 million net of bonuses. As it happens, not far from the 37 + 8 spent on Barella “, the Rosea analysis. For Tonali, however, there is also Juventus in the running: another derby of Italy is also on the market.