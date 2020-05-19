Virus in the supervisor: Quarantine for barbers and hairdressers

It has been decided that approximately 50 people operating and working in barbers, hairdressers and beauty salons in Tavsanli district of Kütahya will be isolated in their homes within the scope of new types of coronavirus (Covid-19) measures.

Tavsanli District Governor Yuksel Kara, in a statement to the AA reporter, said that within the scope of the Kovid-19 measure decisions of the Ministry of Health, the hairdressers, hairdressers and beauty salons in the district were inspected a while ago.

KARA SAVED THE FOLLOWING:

“A positive result was obtained in the Kovid-19 analyzes conducted by an officer in the inspection team. Upon this, the recommendation of the Provincial Health Board was tested and approximately 50 people contacted by the workplaces under the supervision of the board and decided to remain in the home quarantine for 14 days for precautionary purposes.”

Kara added that the activities of these workplaces are temporarily suspended and that quarantined persons will benefit from state subsidies.