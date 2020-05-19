Spread Btp / Bund opens in decisive fall to 205 points – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 19 – Opening in marked decline for the
spread between BTP and Bund which marks 205 points against 215 yesterday
when he had already seen a significant drop from 238 points. The
investor focus is on the 500 billion euro maxi plan
presented by France and Germany for the Covid emergency which
draw from the EU budget and not from loans. (HANDLE).
RESERVED REPRODUCTION © Copyright ANSA
Source link
https://www.ansa.it/sito/notizie/topnews/2020/05/19/spread-btpbund-apre-in-deciso-ribasso-a-205-punti_2a95206b-7206-4b75-81a1-0edc35ccd2f3.html