Commerce: from Chinatown in Milan to Gambrinus in Naples, that’s who leaves the shutters closed

A difficult choice, which stemmed from the consideration that at this stage the exits would not even remotely compensate for the income. In some cases, as in Rome, the decision was a form of protest against the measures of the relaunch decree, considered insufficient and insufficient by Andrea Carli

May 18: here is Italy that reopens

“It’s better not.” Although they could do so, many business owners on the day of reopening after two months of heavy lockdown chose to keep the shutters down. A decision that was certainly not an easy one, but one that was necessary for shopkeepers, bar owners and restaurateurs when the verdict left no misunderstanding: if a different choice had been made, the exits would have exceeded the entrances, and the margins of income, where there had been, would have been reduced to the light. Also because many of them work with tourism, and few tourists still circulate.

Three out of ten stores have not opened. From the Chinatown of Milan to the bars of Naples, from the owners of restaurants in the center of Rome to the boutiques of Capri. The historical centers of the tourist cities with the shutters of the lowered restaurants. The protest of the many traders in Rome who on the day of reopening made a symbolic strike against “insufficient aid” to deal with bills, rents and goods in the warehouses to be disposed of.

Almost all closed in Chinatown Milan

In a climate of enough for the lockdown, or the closure of the activities and the confinement at home that has lasted for over two months, Milan, the capital of the region most affected by Covid-19, has reopened. However, there was an exception: many Chinese shopkeepers have decided not to reopen their activities to the public. Almost no restaurants open on Via Paolo Sarpi, the heart of the Chinese district, while the take away service of ravioli and related. A few bars with tables outside hosted some customers for lunch, but overall the feeling was that Chinatown preferred to wait even before reopening its activities.

Rome shopping lounge open, but a thousand shops go on strike

In Rome several traders, including restaurateurs and shops in the clothing field, remained closed despite the reopening foreseen by the Dpcm on phase 2. The reason for the “strike” is due – explains Giulio Anticoli, one of the traders – “to the protests for government measures insufficient to meet the debts generated in recent weeks for rents, bills and taxes. And now we are dealing with warehouses full of goods to pay. In the capital – he adds – about a thousand people joined the strike, half of whom are restaurateurs. But throughout Italy there are several similar initiatives ». The shops of the luxury streets in Rome are open, such as those in via Condotti, via Frattina and via Borgognona, or the Capitoline shopping lounge. «The chains that turn to the masses, however, in the absence of tourism, mark the pace. In fact, apart from the layoffs, they have been excluded from state aid “, explains David Sermoneta, president of Federmoda Rome.

Restaurateurs Rome: 90% of the premises in the historic center will not reopen now

Alongside clothing, the catering sector in the capital is also on its knees. “90% of the restaurants in the historic center of Rome will not reopen in these days,” said Gianfranco Contini, spokesman for “La Voce dei locali di Roma”, a movement born a few weeks during the coronavirus emergency. «If the local neighborhood has any chance – he explains -, our next step is June 12, let’s see what happens for that date: if the layoff is not renewed, the employees will be fired or we will follow the line adopted by the hotels , which will reopen on September 1 or December 31, depending on the tourist flows. As long as the hotels do not reopen, it is useless to reopen in such a situation, without customers ».