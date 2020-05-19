The stock exchange went down, submarine fuel

Rises on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, against the backdrop of Wall Street last night: The TA 35 climbs 0.7%, as does the TA 125%. TA Banks strengthens by 1.2%, Leumi jumps by 1.7%. Delek Group falls by more than 10% after completing partial borrowing through share issue. Fattal jumps by 8% at the top of the leading index.

Delek Group yesterday raised capital raising and failed to raise the entire amount it requested – NIS 200 million, which it sought to raise in the issue of its shares. The group raised only NIS 137 million, of which NIS 34 million was controlled by foreigners Yitzhak Tshuva. The balance of the funding, NIS 63 million, will be postponed to July.

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (Photo: Shaul Golan)

Tel Aviv trading closed yesterday in green – TAs 35 and TA12s climbed 1.6% and 1.7%, respectively, after rising 3% during the day. The benchmark index jumped 2.6%, Fatal shot 13.6% Monday on sharp increases.