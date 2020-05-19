“Enable Human Chain on Jerusalem Day” – News in Israel

The organizers of the traditional flagship dance held on Jerusalem Day each year, informed the Supreme Court through lawyers Nati Rom and Barak Hillel that they are standing by the petition demanding that the event be held in a special format.

This morning, the police filed their response to the court there, stating that its position was to approve the flagship dance event in a small and limited outline, limiting the number of participants and areas where the event will take place.

The petition organizers demanded that the flags dance organizers allow them to maintain a human chain of about 3,000 people from downtown Jerusalem to the Western Wall while enclosing all the gates of the Old City.

Upon request, participants in the chain will carry Israeli flags, stand two meters from each other, and observe all safety rules. In addition, trucks with music and huge screens will travel across the city to delight the residents of Jerusalem on a holiday.

An association with Shalabi said that “left-wing demonstrations and other events in the court order were not limited in the number of participants. There is no reason in the flagship, traditional and important dance to restrict the number of participants. Remember that every year tens of thousands participate in the event, and this year we asked for individual thousands under the Corona restrictions, there is no reason not to respond to the proportional request. We are preparing to register vehicles for the car convoy and to register participants for the human chain under the conditions set by the court. ”

Attorneys Nati Rom and Hillel Barak, who represent the association with Shalbei, added, “In the week when schools return to full routine and the beaches open, we expect the Israeli police to allow Jerusalem Day celebrations, even in limited form, as requested.”

“The fact that we are in the midst of dealing with the corona virus has not gone unnoticed, so we have chosen to hold the procession this year in a limited and different format than in previous years, and of course, to meet all the requirements for an event at this time,” the lawyers said.

