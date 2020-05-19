Koca Yusuf was the maintenance alternative to Turkey

Turkey’s manufacturing partner as “next-generation transport aircraft” in Kayseri, where the light and heavy maintenance of the A400M, “retrofit” version called the upgrade process will take place.

The light and heavy maintenance of the A400M aircraft known as “Koca Yusuf”, which increase the tactical and transportation capabilities of the Turkish Armed Forces, is carried out only in Kayseri 2nd Air Maintenance Factory Directorate, apart from Airbus facilities.

Kayseri 12th Air Transportation stationed at Base Command and the Air Force’s strength, adding “flying fortress” s having the capability to perform maintenance factory, end of the year to retrofit (maintenance-repair-healing) process other well in both Turkey inventory in the world It will be the only country that can apply to A400Ms outside Airbus.

It is expected that A400Ms, the first international aircraft project in which Turkish engineers participated in the design and manufacture, will be applied in Kayseri 2nd Air Maintenance Factory Directorate, in addition to the light and heavy maintenance, as well as the increase in the recognition of the country in the world aviation maintenance sector and the country’s economy. .

2nd Air Maintenance Plant Retrofit Project Manager in charge of the A400M Air Engineer Officer Lieutenant Ismail Peace Scott, AA correspondent, said a400m’n is Turkey’s first strategic transport aircraft.

Scott recalled that Turkey in inventory 9 A400M, “the A400M, CN235 that are currently in our inventory capable than its transport aircraft such as the C160 and C130, which can carry more cargo, aircraft that can go on longer range. This aircraft can carry helicopters and tanks. Unladen as from Turkey He can fly without refueling to the USA. ” said.

MAINTENANCE IS TAKEN IN A LONGER TIME

by 8 countries including the a400m’n stressed that Turkey’s strategic transport aircraft conducted a joint Robust, he said:

“These aircraft are involved in 8 countries including Turkey. Turkey has already supplied a total of 10 aircraft in this project. Has entered so far 9 our aircraft inventory, 10. The aircraft is scheduled to enter our inventory in 2022. Not only the supply of the 9 aircraft, maintenance and maintenance operations are also carried out by us, namely the 2nd Air Maintenance Factory Directorate.In the 2nd Air Maintenance Factory Directorate of Kayseri, 9 aircraft that are in our inventory, CL, light maintenance and CH heavy maintenance are carried out. Before this aircraft, another aircraft was heavily serviced for the first time except for the Airbus manufacturer company.This was the first heavy maintenance outside of Airbus.Light maintenance performed by Airbus in 6 months was completed in 3 months by Kayseri 2nd Air Maintenance Factory Directorate. ability to As a result of the acquisition of the 2nd Air Maintenance Factory Directorate, the maintenance time of the aircraft was shortened and the maintenance was made more economical. ”

“WE ARE ONLY USING EXCEPT OF AİRBUS”

Stating that 6 A400Ms have been maintained at the 2nd Air Maintenance Factory Directorate, Sağlam stated that the maintenance times of the planes have been shortened.

Robust, maintenance, stressing that the provision of more affordable done in Turkey, he continued:

“At the same time, the 2nd Air Maintenance Factory Directorate, retrofit, that is, it is planned to apply a package with user feedback and design changes until the aircraft enters the first inventory. Apart from Airbus, Kayseri 2 nd Air Maintenance Factory Directorate we apply. at the end of 2020 to begin the project. at this stage the plant efficiency, quality requirements are provided. after ensuring these requirements we phase 1 to phase 2, so we move on to aircraft maintenance. also made herein care of other country aircraft after aircraft maintenance completion is planned. Only Turkey ‘ Airplanes of other countries will be maintained by our 2nd Air Maintenance Factory Directorate.

A400M aircraft took part in the evacuation of 42 people in Wuhan, China, where the new type of coronavirus disease was experienced, and in the relief activities to many countries in the fight against the epidemic.