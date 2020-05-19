The FBI: al Qaeda behind the Saudi guilty of the massacre at the Pensacola military base in Florida

Mohammed Alshamrani, the aspiring Saudi pilot responsible for the Pensacola massacre, acted on the instigation of al Qaeda. An operating model well established over time that finds new confirmations.

The key in the phone The FBI – as they revealed CNN is New York Times – established a link between the shooter and the leaders of the movement based today in Yemen. An investigative conclusion made possible after federal technicians managed to unhinge the assassin’s Iphone security protections by finding important elements. With one aspect, the investigators they pierced the shield without Apple’s help. During the dramatic phases of the attack, the Saudi stopped for a few moments with the sole purpose of damaging his mobile phone, an obvious move to protect his contacts.

Radicalized since 2015 Alshamarani, who killed three troops during the December assault on the Navy base in Florida, had probably already radicalized in 2015. And he reinforced his extremist vision once he arrived in the US to follow a training course together with other compatriots . Now it is not clear whether the murderer received a direct order or, instead, was only inspired. a track that will have to be further explored, also hoping for feedback from the ally in Riad.