Sells covid tests on the web, will be fined – Last Hour

(ANSA) – TURIN, MAY 19 – He sold on the internet, through a

site created for the occasion, ‘antibody test kit’ for the

Covid-19, imported into Italy without authorization from the Ministry

of Health and without CE certification. Discovered by the Guard

of Finance, a 30-year-old from Turin risks 130 thousand euros

fine. According to the reconstructions of the financiers, the man bought

kits from a Chinese company and sold them on the web. The tests

purchased online, they were then sent home. I’m a

one hundred those seized by the Yellow Flames.