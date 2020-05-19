Sells covid tests on the web, will be fined – Last Hour

(ANSA) – TURIN, MAY 19 – He sold on the internet, through a
site created for the occasion, ‘antibody test kit’ for the
Covid-19, imported into Italy without authorization from the Ministry
of Health and without CE certification. Discovered by the Guard
of Finance, a 30-year-old from Turin risks 130 thousand euros
fine. According to the reconstructions of the financiers, the man bought
kits from a Chinese company and sold them on the web. The tests
purchased online, they were then sent home. I’m a
one hundred those seized by the Yellow Flames.

