Acun Ilıcalı: The first competitor to mail me

Survivor Berkan from the volunteers team in Survivor award game faced Survivor Yunus Emre from the celebrity team. Survivor Berkan from Gönüllüler – Survivor Yunus Emre’s struggle from Ünlüler Survivor had exciting moments in 2020. Survivor Berkan won the game and scored points for his team. While Survivor Berkan was enjoying the joy of the game, he used the word “tranquilo”, which means “quiet” in Spanish.

Survivor 2020 played an incredibly exciting prize game in the last episode. The great prizes of the team that won the game made the competitors even more ambitious.

The score in the game came to 9-8, Celebrities were ahead. Meanwhile, Berkan and Yunus Emre went on the track. For the volunteers, this has become an okay or a continuation match. This created an incredible pressure on both competitors. Berkan was the most successful in the shootings from the two competitors who passed the course together.

Survivor Berkan took the number and brought the hopes of his team to the relay race. After the game, Berkan shouted, “Baba tranquilo is calm”.

Acun Ilıcalı asked Berkan about the meaning of tranquilo. Berkan’s answer to the question made Acun Ilıcalı laugh. Tranquilo is a Spanish word which means “calm” in Turkish.

ACUN SHARED THESE MOMENTS

Acun Ilıcalı also shared the video of those moments from his personal social media account. Ilıcalı shared those images with the note “The first competitor to mail me”.

Here is that sharing of Acun Ilıcal;