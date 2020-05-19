Acun Ilıcalı: The first competitor to mail me

The score in the game came to 9-8, Celebrities were ahead. Meanwhile, Berkan and Yunus Emre went on the track. For the volunteers, this has become an okay or a continuation match. This created an incredible pressure on both competitors. Berkan was the most successful in the shootings from the two competitors who passed the course together.
Survivor Berkan took the number and brought the hopes of his team to the relay race. After the game, Berkan shouted, “Baba tranquilo is calm”.
Acun Ilıcalı asked Berkan about the meaning of tranquilo. Berkan’s answer to the question made Acun Ilıcalı laugh. Tranquilo is a Spanish word which means “calm” in Turkish.
ACUN SHARED THESE MOMENTS
Acun Ilıcalı also shared the video of those moments from his personal social media account. Ilıcalı shared those images with the note “The first competitor to mail me”.
Here is that sharing of Acun Ilıcal;
