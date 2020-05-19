Lockdown, quarantines and blocking of flights: the journeys of hope to embrace one’s son

«In these weeks, the offices are working with reduced staff and resources. New passports can only be issued in an emergency, “adds Junyent,” and these we are talking about do not fall into this category. If, until March, the average time to have a document ranged from one week to ten days, it can now take a month. We therefore advise our customers to also contact their consulate to apply for a double passport. Sometimes they take less from abroad ». In short, the first document that arrives gives access to the flight to go home and start a new life.

Making two calculations, if before it was enough to stay away from your country for about a month, now at least two or three must be considered. But not everyone can be away for so long. So how do you do it? There are those who choose to take turns, one parent travels first and then the other; who sends mom, an aunt, sister. The luckiest ones have relatives or friends in the United States: with a proxy signed by the parents, the hospital is authorized to give them the children to take care of them waiting for the family to arrive. In extreme cases, you can also contact a neonatal nurse who will stay with the baby in a hotel while waiting for the parents (eight hundred, one thousand dollars a day, the requested rate). She is also authorized to take the child abroad into the arms of the new family, but this has never happened yet.

Jessica Junyent also tells us how emergencies bring people’s humanity to light: «A social worker from Las Vegas made me move. He assured me that the hospital where he worked would take care of the children in exceptional cases if the parents had not arrived in time due to pandemic restrictions. Even when I explained to her that the delay could have been one month, her availability has not changed ».

Together with the times, what is likely to rise are, therefore, also the costs. Which are not irrelevant already: from a minimum of 135/150 thousand dollars to 200/250 thousand, if it is necessary to resort to an oocyte donor. Because the woman who carries on the pregnancy is never the biological mother of the children. At Growing Generations they care a lot about all the psychological aspects that such a delicate affair entails. «Every year, we receive the request to become surrogate mothers from about 15 thousand women. We accept less than one percent of them. The conditions are clear and the path is accurate: they must already be mothers, healthy, with a non-critical economic situation and, of course, be comfortable in the physical and hormonal state caused by a pregnancy. Many are sensitive to the issue of infertility, because they have had relatives or friends who have suffered from it and want to give this dream – which they already know – to someone else, “explains Junyent. They receive a fee ranging from 47 to 60 thousand dollars: it depends on the type of birth (twin or not), on the state in which they live (due to the high demands, the remuneration in California is greater) and if they are employed or housewives (in the case in which they must lose days of work, the agency takes care of paying an extra fee).

The only savings for parents in Coronavirus times, could be the reduction in the number of trips made to the United States from the time of signing the contract to that of birth. Normally, at least one meeting for morphological ultrasound is scheduled in this period. In the nine years spent working for Growing Generations, Jessica Junyent has only met a couple of Argentines who showed up at the gynecologist’s appointment every month. The rest of the couples make three trips. What will happen in the coming months? The situation is monitored daily by an experienced immigration lawyer. Because the real problems are encountered by couples who have a child in the second or third trimester of pregnancy. Those who turn to an agency now will have to wait about 15 months to be able to embrace their baby: a long enough time to hope that they will be out of the emergency. And who was going to start the embryo implantation phase? All firm, please refer to a date to be set, the pandemic does not allow it.