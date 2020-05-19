Ljajic decision from Fenerbahçe! Transfer … – Last minute Beşiktaş news – Photomaç – Last minute Beşiktaş news – Photomaç – Last minute Beşiktaş news – Photomaç – Last minute Beşiktaş news – Photomaç – Last minute Beşiktaş news – Photomaç – Last minute Beşiktaş news – Photomaç – Last minute Beşiktaş news

Besiktas A surprising truth has emerged about Ljajic. Ljajic, who was born in Novi Pazar, the Turkish banner in Serbia, was reported to have been proposed to the yellow-dark blue team by his uncle Fevzi Ljajic, who once played in F. Garden.

It was learned that Ljajic brought Adam to Istanbul and tried to take training with F. Garden but still got a negative answer while he was playing in the young team of Partizan in 2008.

OFFER TO BUCALI PEACE

1928 Bucaspor President Cihan Aktaş stated that they have received many offers for the 18-year-old center-tier Barış Sungur, who has grown in the infrastructure of Buca and has already become the favorite of the Super League teams, and one of them is Fenerbahçe.