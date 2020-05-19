Young people are hopeless, unemployment is rising | TURKEY | DW

A report was prepared on the occasion of 19 May Youth and Sports Day with the collaboration of Student Union and Youth Unemployed Platform. In the report titled “The State of Youth in Youth Festival”, attention was paid to unemployment with diploma, students who had to study while working and other problems of youth.

‘Dreams, our distance is increasing steadily between our reality: Most of our good years, our future is going in deep concern we have for’ ‘stated in the report where the, who lost his hope for the future, trapped between the work in poor conditions with unemployment millions of fate teenager, Turkey’s most urgent problems of the beginning emphasized that he was coming.

The 10-page report, which indicated that the number of young jobs in 2020 fell below the level of 2014 with 3 million 447 thousand, is expected to increase in the coming period.

As a result of the encouragement of private universities and increasing the quotas, the report pointed out that the number of students studying at universities exceeded 7 million 740 thousand, and it was predicted that more than 500 thousand young people would graduate and start looking for work in the summer of 2020.

The number of young unemployed is increasing

In the report, which emphasized that the increase in the number of young unemployed people extended the overall unemployment period, it was stated that the number of young people between the ages of 15-24 who have been looking for work for more than a year has increased from 74 thousand to 183 thousand in the last 2 years.

The report also stated that 1 million 156 thousand young people aged 15-24 had to study and work, while 3 million 112 thousand young people in the same age group were not trained and did not work in any job.

In the report, in which the status of women academics was also discussed, the statement said, “Although the number of women who have completed at least 2 years of university education is more than men, men are employed more, regardless of their educational status.”

DW TF / HS

© Deutsche Welle in Turkish