The coronavirus positive number increased to 9 in İnegöl İŞKUR; 27 employees in quarantine

10 officers working in İŞ-KUR in İnegöl district of Bursa applied to İnegöl State Hospital for high fever and cough. As a result of the tests, the coronavirus test of 8 officers was positive. Later, this figure increased to 9.

Within the scope of coronavirus measures, 27 employees, including the branch manager Ahmet Baştürk, were sent to their homes and quarantined for 14 days. It was learned that the quarantined officers will continue their work from home. Following this development, İŞ-KUR branches in Bursa center and Gemlik district started to support İnegöl. It was shared that intense efforts were made to ensure that the transactions were not interrupted.