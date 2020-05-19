Elbit sells control of cyberbite for $ 48 million

A few days after it was announced that Iran had carried out cyber attacks on Israel’s water system, and after the morning was publishedBecause Israel has carried out a cyber attack on Iran’s major port facilities, Bender Abbas, a significant cyber deal in Israel.

Charlesbank Technology Opportunities Fund, managed by Charlesbank Capital Partners, has invested about $ 70 million in Elbit Systems’ subsidiary, Cyberbit.

Read more in Calcalist:



Cyberbit offices in Raanana Photo: Courtesy of Cyberbit

Of that amount, about $ 48 million was paid for some of Elbit Systems’ shares in the company, and about $ 22 million was invested in cyberbite. As a result of investing and selling the shares, Elbit Systems will become a minority shareholder in Cyberbit. Claridge Israel, which already invested $ 30 million in cyberbite two years ago, also participated in the round.

CyberBit employs about 150 employees at the company’s headquarters and development center in Raanana and other offices in the US, Europe and Asia. Enough of their cyber people to deal with practical threats, and in real time they are not always able to respond timely and effectively to attacks due to the inability to detect the attack, lack of operational experience in the operation of defense tools, teamwork and poor communication under pressure.

Cyberbit provides a cloud technology based training product that allows, among other things, remote training and home-based training. During the Corona Cyberbeat crisis, there was a sharp increase in demand for the cloud product as many companies had to halt training and training because of remote work and a ban on flying to training and training centers, and turned to Cyberbit to continue to maintain staff competence. Most of Cyberbit’s customers are large business companies, but it also works with defense cyber security organizations.

The deal is set to strengthen CyberBit’s US relationship with potential clients and organizations, and with major universities, which are beginning to integrate cyber protection training into the Computer Science and Business Studies curriculum.

Bezalel (Moody) McLiss, President and CEO of Elbit Systems: “Preparing the human component for cyber attacks is one of the acute challenges in cyber security. Charlesbank’s investment in cyberbit is a recognition of Cyberbit’s market leadership and the growth potential of its cyber range training platform. I’m sure this investment will allow Cyberbit to realize its full potential. “