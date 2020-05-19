Prosecutor of Taranto Capristo arrested: pressure to direct investigations

The Taranto prosecutor Carlo Maria Capristo is under house arrest on the orders of the power of attorney of Potenza. The investigation stems from a file from the Trani prosecutor, opened when Capristo had already moved to Taranto. And on which, according to the reconstruction, he would have tried to put pressure on the outcome. The same measure was carried out against a police inspector serving in the Taranto prosecutor’s office and three entrepreneurs from the province of Bari. The investigation began a year ago.

