Government: Hall, Conte review ministerial team – Politics

“If I were to give advice” to the Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, “given that today I see no alternative to this government, it is that it must strengthen its system”. The mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, said so in connection with Radio 24. “The collaboration between technicians and politicians works for a short period – he said -.“.

“I wouldn’t call it a reshuffle so much – Sala concluded on the 24 Morning broadcast, speaking of the government action in the Covid emergency – but I tell Conte to reflect if when the wind is strong and the difficulties are great it will not need really have the best Italians at his side “.