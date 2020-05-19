Gamida Basket raised $ 60 million in 24% discount

Gmida basket

CompanyThe Israeli, NASDAQ-listed company today announced a $ 60 million raise. This amount is expected to be used to launch the company’s first product, designed to improve the chances of bone marrow transplant success in blood cancer patients. The company released results from a Phase III trial last week, which it estimates She is that in this experiment she can get marketing authorization.

The raise was made at $ 4.5 a share, a 24% discount on the stock price yesterday morning before the announcement of the raise. Following the announcement, the share price has dropped, but is still 15% higher than the issue price. The company’s value is now $ 198 million.

Major shareholders bGmida basket Prior to the IPO were: Novartis Pharmaceuticals (13%) Len Blavatnik’s Access Medical (14%) along with Belvetnik-controlled biotechnology (9%), Elbit Medical (8%) and the American Fidelity Fund (9%).

Bone marrow transplantation means eliminating the patient’s immune system and restoring it with donated bone marrow. Sometimes the new immune system attacks the patient’s body, which she identifies as a stranger, to the point of disability or death. This is called Graft versus Host Disease, the patient’s graft-versus-host disease, and is a significant risk in bone marrow transplants. According to the company announcement, about 40% of patients who need a transplant do not receive it because they have not found a suitable donor, which is similarly immune enough to not induce GVHD.

Umbilical cord stem cells can restore the immune system without triggering an immune response, but the amount of cells in each donation is so small that it is a treatment best suited to children. The gum product is umbilical blood treated so that it has more cells with sufficient density.

In an experiment conducted by the company, it was found that cells were absorbed within 12 days versus 22 days in the control group – a significant difference. The current experiment did not examine patients’ survival and GVHD morbidity rates, but the rate of implant absorption could also predict GVHD intensity, which is a measure of more interest to hospitals.

According to the company’s estimates, success in the current experiment could allow the product to be submitted for approval in the second half of 2020 and its approval during 2021. Gaming Basket has already begun to build a product line for the product.

In addition to OMIDUBICEL, Gamida is developing another product basket that uses the same density and cell enhancement technology, also to improve NK immune cells, to use them as blood cancer treatment. This product has successfully undergone preliminary human trials and is currently preparing a further trial protocol with the FDA. The goal is to experiment with this product next year.