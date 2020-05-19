Evidence of course deviation Asteroids, meanwhile, several are approaching Earth

You will say, here we go again, but this time: NASA and ESA plan to test a strategy for

Earth is no stranger to close encounters with space rocks. Countless small asteroids are transformed daily into smoke and dust by our atmosphere. On average, once a year, an asteroid the size of a car could collide with our planet. While smaller rocks reach the Earth’s atmosphere giving the opportunity to be filmed with their night glow.

There real threat however comes from asteroids and meteorites which are much larger, probably about the size of a football pitch or even beyond. On a statistical basis it is believed that a collision with these Giant asteroids will undoubtedly end up on Earth. Fortunately, these are events that happen once every 2000 years or so. A period that does not follow logic at all, therefore science does not let down its guard.

If anything, one of these large asteroids were to reach our atmosphere, would cause a huge amount of damage, but humanity will still survive.

NASA monitors above all asteroids can cause a cataclysm, with the risk of extinction of life on Earth. Scientists believe that these events occur from every few million years to a few tens of thousands of years. A variable so wide that if desired it can disturb those who deal with this science.

There are currently no defenses to prevent a catastrophic impact with an asteroid, but there is an intention to build a planetary defense system.

As we have observed, the Covid-19 pandemic has generated huge economic movements by governments to produce a vaccine. But Pandemic is a danger already present on the Planet, asteroids are part of other probabilities of risk, therefore efforts to create defense will not be easy to implement, as they are not to reduce the emission of pollutants into the atmosphere.

Despite scientific knowledge, the man of our generation lives, indeed, survives everyday life, while aware that the dangers it could generate are of a different nature millions of victims. This is not because of his ignorance, but because governments have other priorities.

There NASA and a consortium of space agencies scattered across the planet monitor these objects and share data with each other, predicting routes with mathematical models, including potentially fatal asteroids.

The near-Earth asteroids that will be close enough in the coming years, but that is understood, according to the calculators they will not collide with the Earth, they are listed in a detailed and exhaustive database called the ‘Close Approaches’ database managed by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Objects Studies (CNEOS).

There are some asteroids that will approach the Earth excessively: on May 6, 2022 it will be the turn of an asteroid 130/150 meters wide called “JF1”. The probability of impact is just 0.026%. So there is well over 99% that there is no impact.

Recent projections indicate that the asteroid will approach 0.0000172 Astronomical Units. That is, much, much closer than another who passed 7 million kilometers on April 29 of this year. For now we do not prefer not to report the proposed distance (we are also talking about a few thousand kilometers), also because its route could be influenced by the gravity of another celestial object (including Earth), which could push it too close to our Planet, beyond current estimates, or even more distant.

There is another the “potentially dangerous” asteroid the 99942 Apophis, with a diameter of 340 meters which it will reach with maximum proximity to Earth on April 13, 2029. Apophis will not hit Earth during that flyby, although this too should get too close to our planet.

But well greater risks could arise as far back as March 16, 2880, 860 years away, when an asteroid could touch the Earth’s atmosphere, if not impact on our Planet.

There NASA and ESA plan to test a strategy deflection of the asteroid route, trying with a real one in passage in 2022.

This should be done with Didymoon, another asteroid about 150 meters wide that should be thrown off course if the test is successful, this should take place in theOctober 2022.

Scientists from Europe and the United States have joined forces to form the Asteroid Impact Deflection Assessment (AIDA), dedicated to the exploration of ways aimed at avoiding catastrophic events. Part of AIDA is another project called Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), which aims to launch the “small” Didymoon off course in October 2022.

Basically, scientists want to throw a kind of “dart” on the asteroid, pushing it off course in safety for our Planet.

The video that you can see illustrates the constant monitoring that is carried out on objects that could come into contact with our atmosphere in the coming years.