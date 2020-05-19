Alonso to university students: ‘Ready for big challenges’ – La Gazzetta dello Sport

The Spaniard at the Semana Blanca of the Real Madrid school does not lose his balance: “Ready for great challenges”

Fernando Alonso inaugurated the ‘Semana Blanca’ a series of interviews and conferences organized by the Escuela Universitaria Real Madrid in the frame of the masters that Casa Blanca manages with the Universidad Europea. On Real Madrid TV a long interview aired managed by Emilio Butragueno, landlord. After the club manager’s questions, it was the turn of the students. There was no mention of the landing of Carlos Sainz in Ferrari, but the future of Alonso, these days on the lips of many for the possible return of the two-time world champion in Formula 1, something that the Asturian driver has not excluded, indeed .

Dakar just a parenthesis –

“I am considering different challenges, contemplating various options – said Alonso to a student -. Let’s say that since the end of 2019, when I decided to participate in the Dakar adventure to learn about a discipline very different from what my career had been up to there, I have dedicated many thoughts to the future. The Dakar was a gamble, I wanted to see how it went and it was a very positive experience that I will definitely repeat in the future. But not in the next 2-3-4 years: on a physical and motivational level I feel I am prepared for very, very big challenges and for this reason I believe that there will be room for the Dakar again later. Now I want to focus on the top category in the world of engines, so either a return to F1 or another experience in the World Endurance or IndyCar. I have an idea in my head. But for the moment I can only say that my next challenge will be at the highest level because I feel 100% to achieve it. ”

“First stop: Indy’s 500” – And then to Butragueno: “I have seen that my name appears with some frequency in the newspapers and in the news. But in reality there is nothing new, I have no big news to communicate. As I said before, I can only say that I am at the highest physical and mental level and consequently I again want important challenges. 2019, my first year without Formula 1, was very intense, I did everything. As a result I had imagined I drew a peaceful 2020, of rest. It had to be just for me and in reality it has become very quiet for everyone since nobody is running for the pandemic, the activity is stopped. I will do the Indianapolis 500 on August 23 and then I will continue to recharge batteries in view of 2021 “. The year of the great challenge.