Dollar indicator fell slightly as risk perception improved

The pound rose after Britain announced plans to cut its customs duties after leaving the European Union (EU) at the end of this year.

According to the statement released by the Ministry of International Trade on Tuesday, products such as dishwashers, refrigerators and Christmas trees will be able to enter the UK tax-free from January 1, 2021.

The pound / dollar parity traded at 1.2268, rising 0.6 percent. Traders in Europe stated that leveraged accounts that took short positions between 1.2150 and 1.2170 closed positions at 1.2220.

With the perception of risk finding support from an experimental vaccine by Moderna Inc., the coronavirus has raised most of the G – 10 coins.

The New Zealand Dollar / U.S. Dollar rose 0.8 percent to 0.6091. The Australian Dollar / U.S. Dollar was trading at 0.55 percent at 0.6556, putting it under the influence of increased trade tension with China.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index (BBDXY), which measures the value of the dollar against major currencies, fell 0.2 percent. The dollar / yen pair rose to the level of 107.40. The interest rate of 10-year Treasury bonds in the USA decreased by 1 basis points to 0.71 percent.

Fed President Jerome Powell will speak ahead of the Senate Banking Committee.