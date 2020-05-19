Last minute 19 May celebrations … 19 May is celebrated all over the country! 101. Year enthusiasm! – News

Republic of Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the Great Leader, independence and freedom outgoing fire, burned in Samsun, exactly 101 years ago. Despite all the measures taken against the coronavirus epidemic, Ataturk, who went to Anatolia from Samsun where he went with the ferry named Bandırma and started the struggle for liberation, left to the Turkish Nation, despite the measures taken against the coronavirus epidemic, It is celebrated with gratitude and pride. Here are those from different corners of the country that have been reflected in the lenses so far …

THE SKYSCRIPT WAS BROUGHT WITH THE FLAG

According to the news in DHA, the skyscrapers in Istanbul Maslak were equipped with giant Turkish flags prior to the celebration of May 19, Commemoration of Atatürk and the 101st anniversary of Youth and Sports. Flags forming a visual feast were viewed from the air.

216 METER ATATÜRK SIGNATURE IN GEMLIK

In Bursa, Gemlik Municipality wrote the 216 meter long Atatürk signature on the highest hill of the district. The giant signature was also viewed from the sky. While the signature seen from many parts of Gemlik is the new symbol of the district, Gemlik Mayor Mehmet Uğur Sertaslan said, “We placed the biggest Atatürk signature in the world at the summit. Atatürk belongs to the entire Turkish nation. ”

DISTRIBUTIONS FOR CHILDREN IN VILLAGES

According to the news in the UAV, Izmit Municipality of Kocaeli visited the villages with the convoys formed by vehicles decorated within the scope of the 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day events and distributed the Turkish flag to citizens.

MESSAGE FROM KATO MOUNTAIN

Mehmetçik, police and guards working on the Kato Mountain at the altitude of 2,900 in the Beytüşşebap district of Şırnak sent a message due to the 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day. Homeland security forces in the attacks, Turkey’s celebrating the holidays, “Whole Turkey with love and greetings from Mount Kato, May 19 Atatürk Commemoration and Youth and Sports Day, we celebrate you,” he said.

THEY MADE ONLINE COREOGRAPHY IN KARAMAN

In Ermenek district of Karaman, gymnastics students presented their choreography they prepared for May 19 together with their families and teachers. “We prepared for both our children to spend quality time and stay healthy at home, both with online lessons and with the support of their families outside on the day of our children ‘s leave. Afterwards, we presented the choreography we prepared as a video and presented it online today.”

CELEBRATION WITH BAND IN EYÜPSULTAN

Eyüpsultan Municipality in Istanbul was organizing moral concerts to support and support the Eyüpsultan residents who stayed in their homes due to the corona virus. This week, 19th of May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, band concerts started again in the neighborhoods.

SPECIAL CLIP FROM VAN TO MAY 19

In the Erciş district of Van, muay thai national athletes, including European and world champions, prepared a clip for the May 19 Youth and Sports Day. In the clip, athletes read 10 continents of the National Anthem.

THE FIRST LOCAL BALLOON IS AIRED FOR HIS

Produced in one of Turkey’s most important tourism centers of local and national first hot air balloon in Cappadocia May 19 Atatürk Commemoration and Youth and Sports Day was thus off to Cappadocia skies with Ataturk and the Turkish flag.

MEHTER PLAYED THE STARTS FOR 19 MAY

Kırıkkale Municipality mehter team gave a concert by visiting the neighborhoods with the anthems they played on the truck equipped with Turkish flags as part of the 19 May events.