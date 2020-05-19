Have the results of pandemic social support-assistance been announced?

INQUIRY SOCIAL APPLICATION RESULTS

Pandemi social support applications can be viewed through the e-Government system.

Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Selcuk said that 5 billion 319 million 547 thousand lira aid was provided within the scope of Pandemi Social Support Program. Selçuk, from his Twitter account, stated that they delivered social benefits to the needy citizens under the Pandemi Social Support Program.

Including Social Protection Shield figures in his share, Selçuk noted that 2.1 million households were supported in the 1st phase, 2 billion 111 million 254 thousand liras, and in the second phase, 2.3 million households were supported by 2 billion 316 million 10 thousand liras.

Selçuk stressed that, as of today, on May 11, in the third phase, 892 thousand 13 households were given cash support of 1000 lira each. “Thus, we provided 5 billion 319 million 547 thousand liras in total.” used the expression.