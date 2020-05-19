NASA video: the Webb telescope folds like an origami

The James Webb space telescope, heir of the famous Hubble, has taken a new step in the direction of the launch: in fact in recent daysand successfully placed in the same configuration it will have when loaded onto an Ariane 5 rocketto be sent to space next year.

The announcement comes directly from NASA, which has been developing it for some time now together with ESA and the Canadian Space Agency. It is, to date, the most complex telescope ever built by man, and will allow you to broaden the horizons of astronomy: it will take the place of Hubble in the search for new galaxies, in the collection of data on black holes and images from the most corners far from the universe.

An integral part of its power is the immense primary mirror of about 6.5 meters in diameter (versus Hubble’s 2.4 meters), which includes a five-layer sunshade to block infrared light and keep components fresh.