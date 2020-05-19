NASA video: the Webb telescope folds like an origami

The announcement comes directly from NASA, which has been developing it for some time now together with ESA and the Canadian Space Agency. It is, to date, the most complex telescope ever built by man, and will allow you to broaden the horizons of astronomy: it will take the place of Hubble in the search for new galaxies, in the collection of data on black holes and images from the most corners far from the universe.
An integral part of its power is the immense primary mirror of about 6.5 meters in diameter (versus Hubble’s 2.4 meters), which includes a five-layer sunshade to block infrared light and keep components fresh.
Once launched, the telescope will then be deployed and will reach full extension, finally turning its gaze to space. The successful configuration in recent days is precisely the launch configuration: now that the observatory is fully assembled, the technicians have taken the opportunity to test the various phases of the deployment movement that the vehicle will perform in space.
After passing all the necessary tests, also related to acoustics and vibrations, the telescope will be deployed one last time on Earth, and finally prepared for launch, which will take place starting from French Guiana.
Source link
https://www.hdblog.it/tecnologia/articoli/n521164/nasa-telescopio-webb-piega-origami-video/