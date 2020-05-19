Taranto, Chief Prosecutor Capristo arrested: undue induction and fraud

The Taranto prosecutor, Carlo Maria Capristo from Bari, was arrested this morning as part of an investigation by the Procura di Potenza, together with four other people for undue induction (art.319 quarter), created for which the joy granted the precautionary measure, and also aggravated fraud. The facts refer to when Capristo was Trani’s procurator. In addition to the high magistrate, the measures concerned a police inspector, Michele Scivittaro, and three entrepreneurs operating in the province of Bari, the brothers Giuseppe, Cosimo and Gaetano Mancazzo.

According to the prosecution, the entrepreneurs took advantage of their connection with the accora prosecutor of Trani “to induce a young substitute of the Republic serving in the court of Trani – reads a statement from the Procura di Potenza – to prosecute in criminal proceedings, without the factual and legal assumptions, the person they themselves had unfoundedly denounced for usury to their detriment, so as to unduly obtain the economic advantages and the benefits consequent to the status of worn subjects “.

Update news