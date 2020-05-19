Cyber ​​injuries … Israel responds to Iran’s hacker attacks

->There is Israel behind the cyber attack that on May 9 caused some difficulties to ships in the Iranian port of Shahid Rajaee, facing the island of Qeshm, in the Strait of Hormuz. To reveal it is the Washington Post known as the attack, which blocked traffic around the port for days, was carried out by Israeli agents. Presumably in retaliation for the previous Iranian attempt to hack the Israeli water system, as reported a few days ago on Formiche.net.

The sources in the US newspaper speak of a “highly accurate” cyber attack, which caused much more serious damage to the Iranian port than described in Tehran’s official reports. “There has been total disorder,” explains a government official asking that both his identity and the country he is dependent on are not revealed. An US official also said Israelis are alleged to be behind the attack. The Washington Post he says he was able to view satellite photographs of traffic jams of several miles along the highways leading to the port of Shahid Rajaee on 9 May. In a shot of May 12, dozens of container ships are seen waiting just off the coast.

Timing suggests some elements: on May 8 the Washington Post revealed the (failed) Iranian attack on the Israeli water system, carried out using servers in the United States and Europe. Israeli water authority officials took over the attempt and immediately took defensive measures, including changing the system passwords. On 9 May, Israeli intelligence hit the port in the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel does not comment. Iran, on the other hand, has repeatedly denied being behind the attempted cyber attack against the Israeli water network: a choice probably suggested also by the negative outcome of the offensive.

Just over a year ago the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu he explained that “Iran attacks us every day with cyber threats”. During his speech at the CyberTech conference in Tel Aviv, in January 2019, the head of the Jerusalem executive combined the themes of the event with the concerns of the neighborhood: the Israeli response, strengthened by its excellence in the world of cyber security, and the danger Iranian.

“Assuming that’s true, this is in line with Israel’s policy of reacting aggressively to Iranian provocation, both kinetically and by other means,” he explained to the Washington Post. Dmitri Alperovitch, cybersecurity policy fellow at the Harvard Belfer Center as well as founder and ex chief technology officer of the computer security company CrowdStrike. “Whenever we have seen an Iranian escalation, such as the accumulation of missile capacity in Syria, we have always witnessed Israeli retaliation with bombings in those areas. It seems that now they have applied that doctrine to cyberspace. ”

