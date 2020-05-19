Slogan No vax and plots, Trump’s arsenal to woo America – La Stampa

In English there is a simply perfect idiomatic phrase to summarize the almost surreal madness that is about to infect American politics in this year of presidential elections. “You ain’t seen nothing yet!”, You haven’t seen anything yet!

The madness certainly does not come from the pale, honest democratic candidate, Joe Biden. A man worthy of respect, yes, however incapable of warming hearts.

You have present what happens when you use the same tea bag three, four times? Tea comes out tasteless. Sluggish. It’s the same impression Biden makes on me and many Americans (including his supporters).

No, the shock effect, of course, will be given to us by the current tenant of the White House. In all likelihood Trump will be able to surprise us much more than we imagine, showing us with the facts, once again, that reality can be more incredible than fiction.

Only in the last few days has the President of the United States insinuated that his predecessor should be placed under investigation, taken to the bar and finally thrown into jail. He coined the term “Obamagate” and accused Barack Obama of holding “criminal behavior”, without bothering to specify what these notorious crimes could be. Because this is not the point: the point is that the slogan works, it is music for the ears of Mr. Trump and his base, and therefore it quickly became the anthem of an election campaign that is about to degenerate to even squalor levels smaller than those we had to put up with in 2016.

And in the last week, President Trump has managed to accumulate a mountain of new nonsense also on the coronavirus theme. As we approach the threshold of 100,000 deaths in the United States, he has begun to launch direct and explicit attacks on Anthony Fauci, a highly respected expert. Trump didn’t take it well at all when good Dr. Fauci told the Senate commission that his pressure to reopen America too quickly is likely to trigger “consequences that could be very serious.” And The Donald really got mad when the doctor added that his policies could result in “unnecessary death and suffering.”

Another prestigious scientist, Dr. Richard Bright, a former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, has publicly stated that he has been removed by Trump for asking “excessive insistence” for greater incisiveness in dealing with the pandemic. And how did the president react? He also lashed out at him, attacking him on Twitter.

Fauci said that maybe we should wait a year, if not two, for a safe and effective vaccine, and Trump managed to contradict it again, promising “hundreds of millions of ready-made vaccine doses later this year.” Then he winked at his No vax supporters saying the virus “will go away, with or without a vaccine.”

Perhaps in Europe it is clear to everyone, or almost everyone, that his credibility is close to zero, especially after he suggested that he ingest or inject himself with disinfectant to stop the infection. But in the United States, apparently, about 40 percent of the population believes in any statement that comes out of the president’s mouth.

If Fauci, in spite of everything, holds on and does not resign, it is probably because the indignation is less strong than the fear of leaving the charge to an unqualified and unworthy character, ready to act as a sounding board to the most bitter propaganda.

Obviously Trump worries about his chances of reelection. With the U.S. economy in free fall – there are nearly forty million Americans out of work, an unemployment level that hasn’t touched since the Great Depression of the 1930s – Trump has only one fixed nail in his head: reopening as soon as possible. Restart, restart production. And if that means more than 100,000 Americans will die, well, patience.

The enemies of the people

When the president takes a breather from his incessant propaganda, he does not hesitate to reactivate the fire of the verbal war with China, spreading discredited conspiracy theories, according to which the virus came from a Wuhan laboratory. It matters little if Dr. Fauci, like most western intelligence services, has already said that this is not true.

Perhaps only the president’s most uninformed and ignorant fans believe it. The fact is that there are many. Rather. They are “the deplorable”, so Hillary Clinton called them in her famous speech. They are the same Trumpians who listen to the No vax, who shout racist slogans, and who in recent days, under the eye of the cameras, raid the government buildings, hoisting “Trump 2020” signs, brandishing machine guns and screaming in the face of the CNN reporter. It happened in Michigan. And besides, it was Trump himself who gave the Stalinist label of “enemies of the people” to the media and the free press.

We are fine. Let me add three more Trumpian outcasts these days, and the picture will be complete: in recent months the president has blocked government funds for the United States Postal Service, now on the verge of bankruptcy, and has declared on several occasions that the system allowing Americans to vote in the mail instead of physically appearing at the polling station is “fraud, deception” that favors Democrats. Its calculation is simple: if to vote for Biden someone will be forced to go to the polling station, instead of relying on the convenient postal vote, perhaps he will decide not to move, due to the pandemic. As absurd as it may sound, especially considering that he himself just asked for the postal ballot to vote in Florida, Donald Trump continues to attack this system, accusing him of being manipulated by tellers in bad faith and with a heart to the left.

And then there is the strange statement released last week by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of Donald Trump and adviser to the White House. In a television interview, he mentioned the possibility of postponing the presidential election in November due to the pandemic. Although this decision would not fall within the presidential powers. Kushner did not rule out that the vote could slip: “For now, the plan is to vote in November, but I’m not sure,” he said. The reactions were immediate and heated, but since something scandalous happens practically every day, this shock was quickly forgotten, sucked into oblivion.

Finally, there is the bizarre and unprecedented case that has just arrived at the Supreme Court: Trump’s lawyer argues that the president should not be obliged to make his statement available to investigating magistrates in New York and to investigators in Congress. of income and other financial documents. Apparently, this “would interfere with his ability to play the role of president.” The response of the comedians and entertainers of the progThe cult of the second American television evening was not long in coming: if Trump can spend several hours every day tweeting insults and spreading conspiracy theories, perhaps making his financial situation transparent would not be a great distraction from the presidential duties.

Perhaps the most effective summary of the wave of madness that swept my country was given to us by Barack Obama on Saturday, during an intervention at a graduation ceremony for African American students. Obama never directly named his successor, but it was still very clear who he was referring to when he said: “More than anything else, this pandemic has finally lifted the curtain on the inadequacy of the many men in charge. They don’t know what to do. And many of them don’t even pretend to be in charge … Always do the most comfortable thing, the one that makes you feel good, choose the easiest way: that’s how children think, “Obama said. «Unfortunately, this is also how many so-called adults with important positions and bombastic qualifications think. And that’s why the situation is so messed up ».

All this, however, is only a taste, or if you prefer a trailer of what awaits us. Trump combines a large one every day. It is now normal. It happens all the time. The Americans have heard too many, have seen too many, and now many are as anesthetized, they can no longer follow the news. And I’m also talking about many Americans who would actually be able to read and write, to respect the rules of grammar, to oppose presidential attacks against democratic institutions.

Here is my prediction explained. This is why I say that you have not seen anything yet. Fasten your seat belts, because he is currently in the White House, and the status of president in itself grants him enormous power. Biden will also be several points ahead in the polls, but Trump will not stop at anything to be re-elected. Will he be forced to throw hundreds of billions of dollars in helicopter money to Americans? He will do it. He will have to make other ridiculous accusations – after the Obamagate, the Bidengate and who knows how many others? He will do it. He is ready to dust off the handbook of Stalin, Mussolini, Göbbels and the clique of Third World dictators.

In short, this is the situation.

In a nutshell, in one line: yes, I am worried about my country.