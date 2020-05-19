Collapse of the car market in Europe in April. In Italy the worst data

The collapse of the automotive market in Europe continues due to the. This was reported by ACEA, the European producers’ association, according to which in April registrations in the European area (EU + EFTA + United Kingdom decreased by 78.3% per year, 292,182 units compared to 1,345,181 units in 2019. Heavy also the trend of the first four months: -39.1%, with 3,346,193 registered carsthe drop in April was the worst in Europe: -97.6% to 4,279 units. In the first 4 months the drop was 50.7%.

Practically zeroed the sale in the UK: registrations -97.3% to 4,321 units (-43.4% in the first 4 months). Peak sales in Spain: -96.5% in April and -48.9% in the first 4 months. In Germany: -61.1% in April and -31% in 4 months. In France: -88.8% in April and -48% in January-April.

April, ACEA recalls, “was the first month completely affected by the restrictions for the coronavirus pandemic, with most dealers closed across Europe. The figure recorded last month sets a negative record since the market surveys “.

The FCA data

In April, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles registered more EFTA countries and the United Kingdom in the European Union, 10,952 cars, with a drop of 87.7% compared to the same month a year ago. The share is 3.7% compared to 6.6%. From January to April, 181,444 cars were sold, 48% less than in the same period of 2019, equal to a share of 5.4% (it was 6.3%).

Also in April, the necessary measures put in place by the various governments to deal with the Covid-19 emergency have strongly influenced – even more than in March – vehicle registrations in Europe and the resulting data are obviously not comparable with those of 2019 In fact, production plants, dealerships and automobile sales outlets have been closed in almost all countries. In particular, in Italy (reference market for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) the activities remained closed all month and this negatively influenced the overall results in Europe.

To remedy the blocking of all sales activities, FCA continued in April with the initiatives launched in March that involved the dealer network, to help citizens who, despite the health emergency, were considering the possibility of purchasing a new vehicle and who needed to get in touch with a sales consultant.

Using Google Meet a dedicated service has been activated for dealers and customers to communicate without anyone leaving home. With advanced digital tools, FCA Bank and Leasys have supported the budgeting and insurance services for customers who have requested it.

The cars and commercial vehicles financed with FCA Bank in Italy have already had the first postponed installment in January 2021 and this initiative is expected to be extended to the rest of Europe in May. In Germany, for example, the “More” project is already active, a detailed plan to make the most of the resumption of activities.

A concrete advantage in a complex moment, which is added to the offer of the credit protection policy in case of job loss, to choose in total tranquility. Even Leasys, FCA Bank’s mobility company, has made its services more flexible both in economic and usage terms, to better enjoy the car without worries: like with Be Free rental where there is no advance of the customer, the first fee is 60 days, and it is possible to return the car as early as the 18th month without any early return penalty.

The “Di più” project launched in Germany is particularly significant: it is a detailed plan to make the most of the resumption of activities, which allows the payment of the first installment to be postponed to January 2021 for the models of all FCA brands without the need ‘down payment, with very advantageous interest rates.

The partial reopening of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ European production plants and sales outlets and dealerships in early May will allow FCA to increase sales and speed up deliveries to customers who had already ordered a car immediately before and during the lockdown.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles registered a little less than 11 thousand cars in April, for a 3.7% share. On the other hand, there are almost 181,500 registrations in the annual progressive, equal to a share of 5.4%. The results obtained in Italy (where with 37.9% of FCA share improves by 12.5 percentage points) and in the United Kingdom: share at 2.6%, +0.9 percentage points.

In April, the Fiat brand registered 8,500 cars equal to 2.9% of the share, while in the first four months of 2020 it registered almost 131 thousand, for a share of 3.9%. Positive results in April in Italy (share at 22.6% up 5.6 percentage points) and in England, where the share is 2% compared to 1.3% a year ago.

Among the models, the results of Panda is 500 who in segment A continue to be – despite the dramatic blockade for the coronavirus – sales leaders. The 500 is the most sold in its category both in April and in the annual progressive. In fact, over 39,700 500 registered in the quarter with a share of 17.6%, with 3.4 percentage points of growth. Panda’s result was equally positive with nearly 38,900 registrations in the first quarter, for a share of 17.2%, an increase of 1.9 percentage points compared to a year ago. Together, the two cars reach a 34.8% share in the segment.

Lancia obviously the consequences of the lockdown are more accentuated, having Italy as the only reference market. In any case, in the first four months it registered over 12,800 cars and obtained a share of 3.6% in Italy, an increase of 0.2 percentage points. Ypsilon is confirmed as the best seller of the B segment in Italy with a 16.1% share.

Alfa Romeo in April it obtained a share of 0.2% while in the quarter it was 0.3%. The results obtained by the brand in the month in almost all the main markets of the continent, such as in Italy (3.4% share up 2.1 percentage points), in Germany (0.2%, +0.1 percentage points), in the United Kingdom (0.4% the share, +0.3 percentage points) and in Spain, where it obtains a share of 0.5% compared to 0.3 in April 2019.

Almost 1,600 registrations in April for Jeep which obtains a 0.5% share while in the quarter the brand registers 27,800 cars and the share is 0.8%. In April, the brand performed well in Italy (9.2% share compared to 3.8% a year ago) and in Germany (0.5% share, +0.1 percentage points).