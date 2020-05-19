Terrible doubt about his eyes with Michael Jordan! Cirrhosis and cancer risk

15

Utah Jazz, who won the last 23 games played at home, entered the fourth quarter 72-67 ahead. If Jordan could not fight the disease and show a performance that would affect the match, they would have deprived the Bulls of the second title in a row. However, Michael Jordan, who remained on the field for 44 minutes in total, scored 38 points, 15 of which were in the last period. He won the game 90-88 and brought the Bulls forward 3-2 in the series.