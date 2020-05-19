Soylu targets journalist Müyesser Yıldız

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu targeted Odatv writer journalist Müyesser Yıldız with his social media account. Soylu’s statements, “My sadness is not about the PKK loveliness, but of doing business with staples dressed in state shirts.”

Through the social media account of Yıldız, he made statements regarding Soylu’s words, “The PKK’s Çemce group has been destroyed” and “It seems that the” Çemçe group “has not been completely destroyed, as the Minister Soylu said.” he said.

Soylu, on the other hand, by citing the sharing of Yıldız, targeted Yıldız and said, “You are a PKK and you are upset in the culling of the Çemçe group. Our heroes prevented the new infiltration of that area by destroying terrorists in 10 meters by fighting… My sadness is not about loving the PKK, but keeping a job with a state shirt.