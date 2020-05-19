Beaches are opening: These are the new guidelines of the Ministry of Health

Prepare your swimwear: 136 Beaches across the country will be opened tomorrow, subject to the Ministry of Interior’s purple character guidelines. Tens of millions of shekels will be allocated to the coastal authorities for coastal operations. A day before the opening of the bathing season, Maariv puts you in order of the Ministry of Health’s instructions for bathers and rescuers.

The guidelines for bathers:

A. The bathers must be careful to keep a distance of two meters between each group of holidaymakers. For this purpose, a group of vacationers are members of the same family unit or individuals living together in one or a group of up to six persons, whichever is greater.

B. The bathers must be careful to comply with all the Ministry of Health’s guidelines for being in an open space, as stipulated in the law, including compliance with hygiene rules and wearing a mask.

third. The local authority should, as far as possible, take action to mark checkpoints / enclosures within the seashore, in order to bring about such separation and monitor it.

Guidelines for rescuers:

A. Each rescue station will be staffed by three rescuers as required by the bathing order regulation.

B. Special rescue is not required during rescue operations.

third. First-aid applicants are required for protection as directed by medical services.

D. The rescuers will operate and focus solely on their professional work as required by the bathing regulation order and no additional enforcement task will be assigned to them.

God. Cleaning workers and inspectors are required to wear masks.

and. The authority must ensure that the rescue station announces round-the-clock play at every hour, as follows:

Use of facilities and buildings:

A. Toilets should be cleaned and disinfected every hour.

B. The use of wardrobes and showers in enclosed buildings should not be allowed.

third. Open showers can be used and the local authority can make the service available to the public.

D. Existing fitness facilities can be used in the beach area and subject to applicable guidelines for use of fitness facilities in public areas

God. Chairs, tables and tanning beds can be placed within each group of holidaymakers while keeping a distance of two meters between one group of holidaymakers and another.