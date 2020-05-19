‘Here’s what that scene means’

One of the things that many fans still wonder about in season oneit is the appearance of the mother of our Geralt, Visenna. What actually happens in the sequence in which the woman is present?

The unfolding of the facts is in fact very ambiguous: we see a feverish and delusional Geralt reliving the moment in which the mother abandoned him as a child, but at the same time the woman appears to us in flesh and blood in front of the adult Geralt, leaving us doubtful whether it is a hallucination or the true Visenna.

The answer comes from the director of The Witcher, Marc Jobst: “There’s a big question mark in that scene: is she really her mother or is she just dreaming? We left it deliberately ambiguous. There has been a lot of discussion among fans about it, but we have left the ambiguous thing for Geralt to ask, ‘Tell me, at least, that you knew what you were doing.’ I think one of the tricks of storytelling is not to tell you that’s why he’s always so sulky. We simply give you the story of a child that has been abandoned. This may obviously be a reason for someone to warn the world against themselves, or at least not on their side“.

What do you think? You believe it was true Visenna that seen by Geralt or just a hallucination? Here, meanwhile, find a video on The Witcher that will ease your abstinence from the series; by the way, have you seen the D&D monsters designed by a protagonist of The Witcher?