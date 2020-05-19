Range Rover Evoque: mild hybrid diesel SUV, test, specification and price – La Gazzetta dello Sport

Driving the 2.0D Awd First Edition version with an electrified 180 hp engine, priced at € 69,720. High level comfort, elegance and technology; also ready for off-road use

Gianluigi Giannetti

If everything can change, even provocations can become ambitions. So here is how the car capable of inventing the idea of ​​a luxurious but gritty Urban Suv in 2011 leaves its legacy to others, focusing instead on high-wheeled comfort combined with good off-road qualities. We drove the second generation of Range Rover Evoque in First Edition, equipped with 180D 2.0D diesel engine, all-wheel drive and mild hybrid system. The price of 69,720 euros brings her very close to her older sister Velar, and it is no coincidence. The bad-looking and driving Urban Suv has become an elegant car in look and behavior.

RANGE ROVER EVOQUE: HOW IT IS MADE – After 800 thousand copies sold and a success that brought the Land Rover brand back to the general public, the alternative was between reviving and changing the road entirely. The almost identical dimensions compared to the first generation, however, do not deceive. New Evoque this time evokes comfort, not urban aggression, also maintaining the same length at an altitude of 437 cm, with a width of 199 cm and a height of 165 cm, the latter three centimeters greater than the average of the previous model. Evoque has identical dimensions, but now an opposite personality. It collects a front that is still very vertical and decisive, of course, but with a reduced height development of the headlights, and that absence of angularity that belongs to the older sister Velar, from which literally “appears” the mention of the flush handles of the bodywork, which for others emerge from the sides cleaned of all superfluous lines, only with five doors. No news instead of the three-way one, from which in the past even an SUV convertible version was taken, taken now and not by chance from the rampant Volkswagen T-Roc. Evoque now shows less anger and more balance, starting with the fake air vents on the hood, a trademark of the previous model and which are less conspicuous here, with the same inclination of all the side profiles that draw the doors and accompany up to tail. That is, the only portion of the car that maintains the same grit coefficient of the past, with light clusters inserted in a band that crosses the tailgate and, above all, a showy rear bumper shield that recalls the first Evoque well, while the real lower exhausts are accompanied by two outlets that dominate them in an exclusively aesthetic function, with negligible yield. The DNA of Evoque is new, so much so that the tires on 20-inch wheels fill wide wheel arches, but designed above all with the convenience of still allowing a large radius of opening the doors, and therefore also better accessibility, especially at the rear. Here, the increase in wheelbase of the car by 2 centimeters and the more humane positioning of the central pillar have made it possible to obtain a comfortable space for three passengers. That is, the mission that would belong to a high-end sedan, compared to which it offers a 591-liter boot capacity, albeit with a rather high access threshold.

Range Rover Evoque interior: LEATHER AND MULTIMEDIA – The possible comparisons between the old and the new Evoque are limited to details, as is also the case with the interior. The shape of the instrument lid that hangs over the steering wheel remains identical and, on its right side, the power button moves a few centimeters lower. Everything else completely changes philosophy, starting from the quality of the plastic assemblies, which on the new Evoque give way to eco-friendly materials and leather, even with perforated weave in correspondence with the seats, which in turn are less extreme in the design of the lateral containment cushions compared to those of the generation previous, but objectively more comfortable. The clearest evolution lies in ergonomics because, numbers in hand, the dashboard of the old Evoque housed 33 buttons, that of the new none. The user interface is built around the 12.3-inch screen behind the steering wheel which houses the main instrumentation, assisted by a head-up display, but above all combined with the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with two 10-inch displays each . The upper one is raised when the car is started and houses the multimedia or navigation sector, while the lower fixed one is dedicated to the car’s services, air conditioning in the head, with the two physical knobs that protrude directly from its surface. This is the same equipment already seen on Velar, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto platforms; it also integrates a wi-fi hotspot that allows you to connect up to eight devices. But it is not without criticisms, starting from the clutter of the menus with which the instrument panel is configured, up to the speed of response to commands, which certainly does not reach the heights of the latest Audi systems. System crashes also appeared on the test specimen, which led to the total blackout of the two screens on the dashboard, restored by switching off and restarting the car. The ClearSight package is certainly useful. A portion of the rear view mirror houses a monitor dedicated to the images of a rear view camera, which helps a lot in recovering the visibility that takes away the shape of the rear window. Two more Cams under the side mirrors and one housed in the front, they then allow you to build a 3D image of the car and its dimensions in relation to the surrounding environment, displayed on the upper screen of the Touch Pro Duo system.

Range Rover Evoque: AN ADVANCED RANGE – The new Range Rover Evoque uses the Pta platform, “Premium Transverse Architecture” as the mechanical base, on which Discovery Sport is built. It is an advanced platform, both in the use of aluminum and light materials and in the structure conformation, 13% stiffer than the previous one, but above all designed for electrification, and the adoption of a high-level suspension scheme, with MacPherson solution on the front and Integral Link on the rear. The stated goal is comfort. The Adaptive Dynamics system then offers variable damping dampers and sensors that monitor road conditions every 100 milliseconds, adapting the set-up regardless of changes in the terrain or surfaces. From the recent Land Rover tradition comes the Terrain Response 2, which allows you to choose between four modes (comfort, sand, grass / gravel / snow / mud and furrows), but also to rely on the Auto setting, which leaves electronics the recognition of the road surface and the use of the most suitable adjustments. This is standard equipment on all-wheel drive versions, that is, all except the 150 hp turbodiesel, at the base of a range with two-liter engines. Also 180 hp diesel, subject of our test, in addition to the 241 hp configuration; on the petrol side we have the power cuts of 200, 249 or 300 hp. Except for the 2.0 150-horsepower turbo diesel, all other variants have a 9-speed automatic transmission and a 48-volt mild hybrid system that uses a 15 HP starter motor connected to the crankshaft via the belt: during acceleration it provides a additional thrust (up to 140 Nm), while in slowdowns it is dragged by the wheels and generates current to recharge a 0.2 kWh battery placed under the floor. The plug-in hybrid P300e engine also appeared in the list, which combines a 1.5-liter 1.5-liter petrol engine with a 109 hp electric motor integrated in the rear axle, and a battery with 15 Kwh lithium ion.

RANGE ROVER EVOQUE: HOW IT GOES – Forget the clear steering reactions and the more sporty attitude of the old Evoque you can. Just do not look for the heir in the new generation, but consider it a car born to travel and at the same time guarantee a reliable off-road gear. The photography of the new Evoque has the tones of a less tiring driving position, continues with undoubted qualities of mechanical silence, and then with those of logic. The Driveline Disconnect system disconnects the transmission to the rear wheels to reduce friction losses and consumption, and then re-engage it in a fraction of a second when conditions require it, avoiding loss of traction. There is more rationality, and also a more refined management of the engine, with the mild hybrid that does not significantly affect consumption, but transmits control. At speeds below 17 km / h, when the driver brakes, the engine switches off, while the stored energy is reused as a boost supplement, which means greater fluidity.

range rover evoque: how it goes / 2 – A result to which the nine-speed ZF automatic gearbox with ratio and logic in the name of progressivity contributes a lot, exactly the same nature that we found in the 2-liter 180-hp turbodiesel engine. A personality devoted to comfort, with electronically calibrated steering that is worth precision at medium speeds, but not aggressiveness that would serve by raising the pace. Adaptive suspension has a completely “vertical” logici.e. they are very efficient in eliminating the asphalt disconnections, but they are not aimed at looking for lateral supports at the limit, so much so that by increasing the speed, in the most decisive changes of direction you can clearly feel the rolling of the bodywork, as well as the weight, on the thread of 19 quintals. The full-scale Urban SUV has happily become more mature, but also more flexible in the event of its off-road use. The Terrain Response 2 does its job well as regards motor skills, but we must also report objective frame qualities, such as the height from the ground of 212 mm, or the angles of attack and exit respectively of 25 and 30.6 degrees, combined with the maximum ford depth that reaches 600 mm. Numbers higher than those of Discovery Sport and comparable to those of Velar, two Land Rover certainly not of small caliber.

Range Rover Evoque, strengths and weaknesses – Like it: great comfort for a car that changes its skin and combines compact dimensions with road bike skills and off-road quality, with the advantage of hybrid homologation.

Do not like: set-up not suitable for the gritty driving that the previous generation granted. Three-screen user interface difficult to configure and not bug-free.

RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0D 180 HP AWD First Edition, TECHNICAL SHEET – Engine: four-cylinder turbodiesel, 1,999 cc; maximum power 180 hp / 132 kW.

Transmission: 9-speed automatic transmission, permanent four-wheel drive.

dimensions (mm): length 4,371; width 1,996; height 1.649; step 2,681; weight 1,891 kg in running order; trunk 591 liters.

Performance: acceleration 0-100 km / h in 9.3 seconds; top speed 205 km / h.

consumption: 5.5 l / 100 km (Nedc cycle).

emissions CO2: 145 g / km (Nedc cycle).

Price: 69,720 euros