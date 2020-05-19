News of vaccine doping on stock exchanges – BorsaGündem.com

->

The indicator of US stocks Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (S&P 500) is similar to that in the human body of the people who passed Kovid-19 in the first phase clinical trial phase of the Kovid-19 vaccine they are working on, by Massachusetts-based biotechnology company Moderna Inc. rose 3.2 percent after registering immunity.

The shares of the sectors that would benefit from the return of the economy to normal rally. Carnival Corp. As it rose 15 percent, Delta Air Lines Live Nation Entertainment climbed more than 13 percent. Energy producers appreciated 7.5 percent and real estate shares gained about 5 percent.

An experimental vaccine from Moderna Inc. gave hopeful early signals that the immune system could help fight the corona virus, based on limited data from early human experiments.

The study, designed by the company on Monday to first look at the safety of the vaccine, stated that the study in question did not give an important warning signal in the first phase experiment. Moderna wants to take the co-operation with the US government to a wider test phase.

The vaccine is critical all over the world to remove social distance measures and to open economies, schools and events safely. The new coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2, infected more than 4.7 million people and cost more than 300 thousand lives.

The devastating effect of the corona virus pandemic had launched a race to find drugs among drug manufacturers, academics and governments. Moderna shares rose 26 percent in transactions ahead, before the market opened in New York.

Stock market returned before the virus, dollar is back

European stock markets opened with rising

Asian stock markets rise after the USA

START TRADING WITH LOW COMMISSION ON THE CLOCK EXCHANGE

The information on the page is not a recommendation and is not within the scope of investment consultancy. The investor may not fit your profile.