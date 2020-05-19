Ecclestone: “Vettel at Mercedes would be super effective” – ​​Formula 1

The future of Sebastian Vettel begins to take on the outlines of a soap opera. There are many rumors that revolve around the four-time world champion, who at the end of 2020 will leave Ferrari to make room for Carlos Sainz. With McLaren having decided to focus on Daniel Ricciardo, among the alternatives that the German has to remain in Formula 1 there are Renault and above all the Mercedes, with Toto Wolff who has spared no flattery towards him and who is sniffing the blow for a fairytale dream team with Lewis Hamilton.

Vettel and the future: Ecclestone’s advice

To push the Stuttgart House towards the engagement of Vettel there is also Bernie Ecclestone, always linked by a relationship of great friendship with the Heppenheim driver: “Sebastian was expected to separate from Ferrari. There has never been the same magic between him, the Rossa and the Italians as happened in Schumacher’s time. The team and its leaders have never been behind Vettel as for the Kaiser – explained the former head of the FOM to F1-Insider – In the current situation, Mercedes should consider hiring a German hero like Sebastian. This could create an emotional impulse for employees and also positive signals for the outside world. In any case, Vettel’s effectiveness at Mercedes in public relations would be super. “