the minutes of 18 February speak of “minimal risk” – Libero Quotidiano

The faults of Europe on the coronavirus pandemic recorded in the minutes. Of that same Europe that is struggling so much to help member states, Italy in the first place. The scoop is of El Pais, the Spanish newspaper that got to read the report of the two day meeting of the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the ECDC, which took place on Tuesday 18 February in Solna, Sweden. In short, less than 72 hours after a Codogno the first cases of Covid-19 in Italy would have been discovered; two weeks later the epidemic would take hold across Europe.

But now it turns out that the members of the ECDC Advisory Council, the European guardians of public health, they minimize and ignore the risks of the coronavirus that shortly thereafter would have swept Europe and then the world. To that day they had been in the Old Continent 45 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed, all “imported”. The ECDC has studied these cases, but stresses that local infections “they seem to be mild”, As well as few and localizable. The body therefore classifies the risk for the population as “low” and the risk to the health system as “low or moderate”. How it turned out, we all know.

“They consider the risk to the European population low and there are almost no warnings about the dangerousness of the virus, the need to try to see if it is already in Europe, to find the means to deal with it, to plan measures”, he writes El País. And again, the representatives of Austria and Slovakia insist on the need not to terrorize the population. Only the German exponent he said he was doubtful about the containment strategy adopted up to that day: “It has not worked until today because diseases do not respect borders”, he said. In short, among those who underestimated the threat of the coronavirus, first of all, Europe.