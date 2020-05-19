Intense demand for blue vacation – Sondakika Economic News

‘KEKOVA BAYS ARE VERY QUIET’

Explaining that they are preparing their boats and yachts in accordance with hygiene conditions and that they will take all kinds of measures, Ergun Dündar said:

“We will offer an isolated holiday opportunity to our customers. We are more careful compared to previous years. We have launched our boats at the moment. Our customer is ready. The only problem is the uncertainty. An arrangement can be made for daily tours. Day trips can also be started by wearing a mask, because the bays of Kekova, which are described as paradise in this world, have remained very quiet. Now this silence must end. The bays must return to their old days. , Sunken City, Gökkaya Bay, Aquarium Bay, Tersane Bay, Aperlai Bay, Limanağzı in Kaş, Beş Adalar, Çoban Bay, Ufakdere Bay, Kocakarı Bay, Yağlıca Bay, Kalkan Bay, Fırnaz Bay should return to their old days. “