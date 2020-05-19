Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone: update of the week, here are the news

Like every week, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Mobile are updated with new content and various news. Among the various of this update, there will be a new bundle available in the in-game store: let’s talk about “Ghost Pack Contingency” which includes two projects for weapons, including a legendary assault rifle and a new skin that will give Ghost a look that the veterans of the saga will recognize. The bundle also includes 10 items that will allow you to customize all components, from our operator to our emblem.

Then there is the multiplayer map hardhat: this is a site under construction and is available in the playlist 24/7. This map first appeared in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3: it is a set of tight spaces that push at a high pace of play and frenetic combat, but also include points with a long-range view, so as to allow to multiple types of equipment to shine.

Let’s move on to the last map for Gunfight, Aisle 9, available in his personal playlist: “Clean Up on Aisle 9”. The 3 vs 3 playlist will include TDM, Kill Confirmed, Grind and Domination, so players can discover different ways to fight on this small map. Aisle 9 will also be playable in the Gunfight map rotation.

The Hardhat map of Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Regarding the update of Call of Duty Warzoneinstead, “Blood Money Quads” returns to Verdansk: with three other players (for a total of four, therefore) you can collect Money, complete Contracts and obviously eliminate opponents while climbing the ranking. This is not the only update for the battle royale mode, however: from now on, players will find SMGs and assault rifles in the Gulag. Although it is still possible to find a gun or shotgun, be careful of the different weapons now available. New additions include, for example, AK-47, M13, Kilo 141, Ram-7, Striker 45.

Again as regards Call of Duty Warzone, the update introduces the Armor Boxes that can be used to restore the armor of the whole team. It will be possible to find it as loot in the map, in the Supply Boxes or purchased at the Buy Stations. Finally, the Classic Battle Royale: face the Call of Duty Warzone without Purchase Stations, without Contracts and without Gulag. If you are eliminated, there are no second chances.

The Aisle 9 map of Call of Duty Warzone

Finally, moving on to Call of Duty Mobile, the developers have introduced a new Battle Royale class: Poltergeist, which has two abilities, Active Camo and Voidwalker, designed for stealth. On May 21st it will be possible to see all the objectives to be completed to obtain this new class. There are also more seasonal challenges: by completing all the objectives it will be possible to get a reward. Here are some challenges and their unlocked weapon:

“Close Quarters Master”: Pharo (SMG burst)

Elite Marksman: Locus (Sniper Rifle)

“Gunslinger”: Cordite (SMG)