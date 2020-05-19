Minister Kasapoğlu announced: He started the payments

Youth and Sports Minister Kasapoğlu announced that the early payments for scholarships and loans started in June 19 and will be completed before the Ramadan Feast.

In the statement made by the ministry, it was reported that the scholarship and loan payments of June, which should lie between 6-10 June, with the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, started on 19 May.

Minister Kasapoğlu noted that the payments will be made according to the last digit of the TR identity number and the payments started on May 19 will be completed on May 23. Kasapoğlu stated that as a state and nation, a common struggle was going on in the pandemic process and said, “We are enjoying the advantages of being a strong state. We will survive these days with the cooperation of the state and the nation.