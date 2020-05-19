from Thursday THE ANTICYCLONE tries to RECONQUER ITALY, HEATING INCREASING «3B Meteo

reading time

59 seconds

From Thursday the anticyclone arrives but there will still be some last pitfall

Situation: the low pressure vortex that has settled on the central Mediterranean will lead to widespread instability conditions over a large part of the Peninsula, definitively removing the intense heat wave that has affected the South. pressure on Italy will tend to increase again under the pressure of a cyclonic vortex in depth on the British Isles. Sara a hybrid anticyclone characterized by an Azorean matrix and supported at low latitudes by an African contribution. It will reach Italy from the west while the residues of the old cyclonic circulation will move away to Greece.

After bad weather therefore we expect a more stable phase, characterized on Thursday by some last storm that will linger in the South of the Peninsula and by a Friday characterized by the prevailing good weather. However, some cloud cover in the North should be noted, affected by a wetter call from south-western currents which could prelude to a partial deterioration over the weekend. When we talk again. The climatic context will be warmer with rising temperatures over Sardinia, the central Tyrrhenian regions and the whole of the North. Always follow our updates.

