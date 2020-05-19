Elbit Systems: Charlesbank has invested $ 70 million in its subsidiary – the capital market

Charlesbank Technology Opportunities has invested about $ 70 million in its subsidiary, Cyberbit. Of that, about $ 22 million was donated to Cyberbit, and the remainder was paid for some of Cyberbit’s shares.

After investing and selling the shares, the company became a minority shareholder in Cyberbit. Meanwhile, the Claridge Investment Fund, which owns an existing Cyberbit share, also participated in this investment round.

Bezalel (Muddy) McLiss, President and CEO of Elbit Systems“The preparation of the human component for cyber attacks is one of the acute challenges in cyber security,” said Charlesbank’s investment in cyberbit is a recognition of Cyberbit’s market leadership and the growth potential of its cyber range training platform. its”.

About two months ago, Elbit Systems released its results for the fourth quarter of 2019, in which they posted improvements in both the top and bottom line. The company reported a 23% increase in revenue, along with a 30% jump in net profit. The company’s backlog also rose to $ 10 billion.

