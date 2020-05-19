Last minute – Day of Light announced! “We met with Acun Ilıcalı” – Football News

It was said that Acun Ilıcalı would buy the Fortuna Sittard club, which was chaired by Işıtan Gün for a while. Making an official statement, Işıtan Gün announced that they are meeting with Acun Ilıcalı for the sale of the club.

Acun Ilıcalı had announced on the air …

Acun Ilıcalı met with Fortuna Sittard 3 months ago for a “partnership” but no results were obtained. No number has been spoken so far, and the continuation of the interview was not due to the coronavirus. There may still be a new interview and a possible prospect of sales after the outbreak.