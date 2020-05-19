Masks throughout Italy: Arcuri’s call to the Marobe of Vanzaghello

Vanzaghello (Milan), 19 May 2020 –To make them is Marobe, a family-run clothing company born 46 years ago and now in its second generation that has had more than one brilliant intuition. There“second life” of Marobe began at the most difficult moment, that is when most Italians were forced into the house for the containment measures of the spread of Sars-cov2.

The closure of the activities throughout Italy has also stopped Marobe’s clothing packaging, but not the desire to reinvent himself from the manager Christian Cagnola and his staff. “A friend informed me that the hospital in Legnano was in difficulty in finding lab coats for the staff – says Cagnola – and therefore we started to produce a first supply. Then other structures also requested and from March 3 to today there are two and a half million lab coats that we have provided to hospitals “.









Production does not go “blind”, but is carried out by managing the logistics of the areas of Italy every day according to orders that are made. Entering the Marobe factories you can hear the traditional ticking of the garment companies. Where everything is handmade. A tradition that for a few weeks has crossed further boundaries. After that of overalls, the company led by the Cagnola family has started the production of masks for doctors and hospital staff. No external company: gowns and masks are made to order from hospitals and the Italian government. The special commissioner Arcuri made an explicit request to Marobe. And the production system is patented by Marobe. As if to say: if you want something to be done well, do it yourself.

“Today we are at 360 thousand masks a day, within a month we will reach one million” announces Christian Cagnola. Her satisfaction is hidden by the mask, as is her emotion when she tells how she decided to hire mainly young people. Marobe is one of the few companies in Lombardy that has started hiring in this difficult moment. The new shed, the one that will be used exclusively for the production of masks for the next few months, will be ready on June 1st. “300 employees will go there – he explains proudly -. We decided to hire mainly young peoplethey are the ones who are showing the greatest passion “. The Cagnola family is no different either.









