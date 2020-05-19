Analysis: Why Turkey is drying currency resources? | ECONOMY | DW

Turkey’s economic management, demand for foreign exchange to prevent the increase in exchange rates, the market is trying to braking method standards. The mechanisms by which foreign exchange outflow from Turkey Tikarani; it ignores the fact that these mechanisms work bilaterally, that is, they cannot provide the foreign currency they need as easily as before.

Clearstream Banking and Euroclear Bank, two major communication platforms where capital movements took place, announced that they had suspended transactions in TL as of 18 May. The suspension came after the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) imposed a transaction ban on three major international banks on the grounds that they did not meet their TL liabilities on time. Bankers are of the opinion that the platforms that perform swap transactions have taken the decision to suspend TL transactions upon the reaction of international banks.

Erdal Saglam

Turkey and the AKP came to this system

Bankers also do that with this platform, as well as official channels of the clearing-house transactions, this system easier for capital inflows to Turkey 2013-14, that reminds enter the AKP government. Some of the funds and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), as per the international institutions that provide outsourcing remove some bonds to banks in Turkey are using these platforms. The bankers who stated that the failure to close the obligations for a few days in such transactions is inherent in the business.

Therefore, the opinion that the ban imposed by the BRSA on three large banks because it could not close its TL liabilities one evening is a decision against the operation of the system. The bankers, who noted that the BRSA brought the TL ban to the three big banks in the days when the increase in exchange rates did not prevent, said that the banks that they accused too hard, such as “they are manipulating,”, revoke the ban after 3 days.

It is observed that the economy management has not reacted to these institutions suspending TL transactions in response to the BRSA. It is understood that; In these days, when minus reserves are reserved, it is in the business of the economy management to close all the ways that will demand foreign currency. I think the economy management calculates that these channels will open as before when needed.

Dbusiness impossible to grow without resourcesncan’t

Suspending TL transactions of two international organizations may be a decision that will not have a significant impact in daily operation. But we have to say that its symbolic value is much greater than what economic management thinks.

Everything is supposed to remind Turkey of the situation before once more. Turkey scarce domestic savings, investment and growth whereas in a country with high ambitions. It is certain that it will need external resources to grow.

The balances of the already fragile economy have become more sensitive with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak; Meanwhile, due to interest and exchange rate pressure, the outsourcing problem became urgent as the economy management was spending foreign currency reserves. Economic management, which could not prevent the movement in exchange rates because it could not provide foreign exchange resources, increased the bans in order to prevent the outflow of foreigners when swap restrictions were not sufficient and this point was reached.

Another important thing to remember in order to be integrated into the global system, Turkey, the most important stage of this record until the 1980s, at risk of being wasted with the wrong decision. Turkey for over 30 years providing significant resources flow, thus grows the economy exchange regime, made convertibility and liberalization of capital movements eroding the wrong. Turkey with the decision taken at the last period, “a country that closes into the economy” began to make sense.

freckles government’s mistake should not be forgotten

Turkey’s liberalization of capital movements, until now always operating in its favor. Freedom also brings with it an application that is necessary in the economy. also suffered frequent clogging Turkey prior to 1980 held constant interest and exchange, was forced to double-digit devaluation of every jam. Also at that time there was a global system that could still be handled when it was out. Now countries, especially developing countries like us, who have low savings, have to enter this system to grow. The main element to be criticized here is; The fact that an economic structure, which has been using outsourced resources for years and creating high added value, has not been established yet and was spent on populist investments such as construction.

It is not known for now whether it is a conscious choice to make decisions that will create a perception of a country that is closed in economic management in such a conjuncture. With the current production structure and volume of savings, Turkey’s impossible to reach without outsourcing significant growth rates. Therefore, I do not think that the political preference is to become a country that is closed in the economy. When looking at political preferences such as moving away from democracy, fundamental rights, restriction of freedom of expression and press, loss of judicial independence, there will be those who say that such a choice will come economically. However, to make this choice of Turkey, it seems very difficult due to increased pre-election populist leaders and growth ambitions.

In summary; The economy management predicts that it will likely reactivate the mechanisms it has blocked now. However, in this area; The word “It is difficult to give trust; it takes time and effort, but it is easy to lose trust.” Nobody should forget that after the loss of trust created by the Çiller government in the past, it took years to regain trust and the public had to pay large bills.

Erdal Sağslide

© Deutsche Welle in Turkish