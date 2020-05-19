Computers on coronavirus investigations are in danger

It turns out that hackers attack high-performance computers, where coronavirus (Covid-19) studies are also conducted for cryptocurrency mining. According to reports in the European press, high-performance supercomputers in Britain, Germany, Switzerland and lastly in Spain were affected by the attacks last week.

Experts also think that cryptocurrency mining can be used as a tool for theft of research, since the majority of attacks detected by universities in Canada, China and Poland, using security-compromised SSH inputs, are on computers with coronavirus studies.