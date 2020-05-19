Is Night of Power today? When is the Night of Power? Oil lamp today?

Night of Power is welcomed with enthusiasm in the Islamic world. Regarding the importance of Kadir Nights, it is stated in the Qur’an that “it is better than a thousand months without Kadir Nights”. Kadir Night, which is better than a thousand months, is among the most important oil lamps of Islam. It is certain that the night of Kadir is in Ramadan. However, there are different rumors about which day it corresponds to. The Quran was sent down in Ramadan (Baccarat, 2/185) and tonight. According to the Religious Affairs calendar, is the Night of Power 2020 today?

WHEN IS THE LATE NIGHT? 2020 TIME NIGHT TODAY?

In the 2020 religious days calendar prepared by the Presidency of Religious Affairs, on the 19th of May 2020, which is the 26th day of Ramadan, today, Kadir Night is realized.

WHAT ARE THE WIFE NIGHT WORDS?

If you act knowing every night of Ramadan on the night of Kadir, Kadir night will be found. At least every day should be done:

1- While performing any prayer at night, he should read the time of Kadir as hike or outside prayer.

2- He should read the following prayer: (Allahümme inneke afüvv kerimm qehbbül afve fa’fü annî.)

3- He should read a few pages of the Quran.

4- He should read a few pages from the knowledge.

5- A little help should be given to the organizations that spread Islam correctly or they should give alms.

6- It should be prayed for the honor of those scholars by performing two rak’ah prayers at night, and reading the silsile-i aliyye.

7- As the day is precious like the night, it should evaluate the day.

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE KADIR NIGHT?

The night of Kadir, which is stated to be better than a thousand months, is the Prophet of the Holy Quran, which is the call of salvation to Allah for humanity. It is a night when Mohammed (S.A.V.) begins to be lowered, well-being and security spread all over, whirling doors are opened, prayers and repentance are accepted. Muslims spend this blessed Kadir Night by praying, praying, reading the Quran, repentance and abiding.

HOW SHOULD THE UNDERSTANDING THE TRADITIONAL VIRTUAL NIGHT?

In the Religious Affairs High Council of Religious Affairs, the following statements are given for the night of Kadir:

“As stated in the Qur’an, the Night of Qur’an is better than a thousand months without the Night of Qadr. The Quran was sent down in Ramadan (Baccarat, 2/185) and this night (Kadr, 97/1). But there are different rumors about which day it corresponds to. ”Zirr b. Hubeyş explains:“ Ubey b. to Ka’b; When I reminded him of the word, he gave me the following answer: ‘I swear to Allah Almighty, who is no god other than himself, that the night of qadr is in the month of Ramadan. It is the night of the 27th day. The sign of that night is that the sun is born in the morning on the morning of the night and its rays are unobtrusive. ”(Muslim, Salatü’l-Musafirin, 179) Prophet (pbuh) .a.s.), “Call on the 27th night who wants to call the night of Kadir.” (Ahmed b. Hanbel, al-Musnad, VIII, 426), so he advised us to spend the 27th night awake with worship and dhikr. Although it is generally accepted, there are also different rumors about the search for the last ten days of Ramadan in one night (Muslim, Siyam, 207) or the last seven nights (Muslim, Siyam, 205-206). should be evaluated. “