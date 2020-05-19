Automobile sales in the EU “ crashed ” in April

Total sales in the European Union (EU) car market decreased by 76.3 percent in April compared to the same period of 2019 due to the new type of corona virus (Kovid-19).

AA

The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) has released new car registration data for April.Accordingly, new automobile sales in the EU decreased by 76.3 percent in April compared to the same period of 2019 to 270 thousand 682.

ACEA attributed the worst drop in new auto registrations to pandemic measures implemented throughout April and closed dealerships.

Among the EU countries, automobile sales in April compared to the same period of the previous year were in Italy with 97.6 percent, Spain with 96.5 percent, Ireland with 96.1 percent, Belgium with 90.1 percent and 88.8 percent. narrowed in France with.

On the other hand, new automobile registrations in the EU decreased by 38.5 percent in January-April 2020, compared to the same period of the previous year, to 2 million 750 thousand 845.

Among the 27 EU member states, the highest number of new cars were released in Germany in April. During this period, 120 thousand 840 new cars were registered in Germany, 20 thousand 997 in France, 18 thousand 916 in Sweden, and 15 thousand 373 new cars in the Netherlands.

According to the manufacturers, in April, the VW Group sold the most new cars in the EU with 77,862. PSA Group followed the VW Group in new vehicles in the EU. The brands of the group sold a total of 36 thousand 718 cars. Renault Group ranked 3rd with 27 thousand 740 new cars.